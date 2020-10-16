Delivery group DPD to create 700 new permanent roles

Delivery group DPD has announced the creation of 700 new permanent jobs in the Republic.

The company said the move is in response to a huge rise in online shopping due to the Covid crisis.

DPD is to create 150 jobs at its headquarters in Athlone with the remaining 55 roles at 36 hubs across the State. The announcement brings the total number of people employed locally to 2,000.

The delivery group earlier this year said it averaged 730,000 parcel deliveries per week at the height of the Republic’s lockdown restrictions in May and June, double what would usually be delivered.

DPD Ireland is part of the DPD Group, the second largest international parcel delivery network in Europe. The group delivers 1.3 billion parcels to more than 230 countries each day.