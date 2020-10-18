Delta 2023: ‘I am not scheming against Urhobo governor’

Elo Edremoda, Warri

COMMISSIONER for Special Duties, Government House, Asaba, in Delta state, Hon. Henry Sakpra, has denied allegations that he is scheming to thwart the hopes for an Urhobo indigene to emerge as governor come 2023.

In a press conference held in Ekete, Udu council area of Delta State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, said those peddling such information are only seeking to drag his political career in the mud and to pitch him against the state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

Sakpra, while addressing members of the Urhobo Youths Leaders Association (UYLA), assured that he is not ignorant of the gubernatorial “rotation arrangement” of the state, which tilts towards Delta Central, the Urhobo populated senatorial district.

“The matter is nothing but a malicious and dangerously concocted tales by moonlight to the effect that I was working to undermine the interest of the Urhobo nation in the 2023 gubernatorial polls by aligning forces with those outside Delta Central, with intention of being running mate to some gubernatorial tendencies.

“As a politician of note in Delta State and a serving member of the State Executive Council, I cannot be ignorant of the rotation arrangement in place which gravitates the position of governor to Delta Central in 2023.

“As an illustrious Urhobo son, nothing gladdens my heart better than the opportunity for an Urhobo to yet again produce the governor of Delta State.

“These rumours are characterised by strong underlying political subterfuge, thoughtless strategies and technically unsound infantile tantrums designed to drag me on the path of infamy.

“The promoters of this propaganda against my interest are working with political war-lords from within and outside our political party to whip up sentiments against me in order to bring me down,” Sakpra stated.

Among political bigwigs present at the occasion are member Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Peter Uviejitobor, Chief Liege Keston Okoro, Hon. Peter Okpikpi among others.

It is observed that as the debate over Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s successor in 2023 gathers steam in the political theatre of Delta State, politicians and other leaders in the state are being careful not to be misconstrued on the sensitive issue of zoning ahead of the governorship election.