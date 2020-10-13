Delta proposes N378 billion budget for 2021

The Delta State Executive Council, today, approved a draft estimate of N378 billion as budget for 2021, which would be presented to the state House of Assembly next week for approval.

This was part of resolutions reached at the State Executive Council meeting presided over by the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

In a post Exco briefing, the Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, said that about N174 billion would be used for recurrent expenditure while N203 billion would be channelled into critical infrastructure, emphasising that the budget would be used mainly to advance the ‘Stronger Delta Vision’ of the state government.

“The first very important decision that was reached at today’s exco is the approval of the draft estimate of 2021 budget of the state. A budget of N372 billion was presented by the Economic Planning Ministry for consideration at Exco.

“After some adjustments here and there and the need for us to also tackle certain critical infrastructure in the state, the budget was taken up to N378 billion. So, that is what is going to be presented to the state House of Assembly

“Good enough, in that budget, we have about N174 billion and some fractions that will be deployed to recurrent expenditure and the remaining N203 billion and some fractions will be deployed to address critical infrastructure in the state and this infrastructure is aimed at strengthening the ‘Stronger Delta Agenda’ of the administration.

“That budget, by the grace of God, will be presented to the state House of Assembly by next week by His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa so that before the beginning of 2021, the budget would have been signed into law and becomes operational,” the Commissioner who was joined by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Olisa Ifeajika said.

Mr. Aniagwu disclosed that approval was also given for the concessioning of the Asaba Airport for 30 years, adding that the airport would be developed to meet world class standard.

According to him, Exco also mandated the state Boundary Committee to take proactive steps towards addressing inter community and inter state boundary disputes with a view to promoting peace and economic harmony between Delta and Edo states.