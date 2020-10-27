delta-traditional-rulers-urge-calm-over-protests

Obi of Ubulu Unor, Henry Kikachukwu 1 (left); Dein of Agbor, Benjamin Ikenchuku Keagborekuzi I; Chairman of Council, Obi of Owa, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor 11 and Obi of Idemudje Unor, Charles Anyasi III during a security meeting at Owa Oyibu, Ika North East Council Area, Delta State…yesterday

Delta North Traditional Rulers Forum has advised youth protesters to embrace peace and allow the government to reflect on the issues they have raised.

The forum gave the advice in a five-point communiqué issued yesterday at the end of its security meeting attended by council chairmen, security chiefs, and vigilante heads in Delta North at Owa Royal Palace, Ika North-East Council.

Chairman of the forum, the Obi of Owa, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II, who presented the communiqué, appreciated the peaceful atmosphere in which the protests were conducted before hoodlums hijacked the demonstrations.

While acknowledging that their voices have been heard, the Delta royal fathers urged the youth to give the government a chance to reflect on the issues raised with a view to fashioning out solutions saying, “Two wrongs don’t make a right.”

They also charged the government to leverage on the #EndARS protests to address the development problems plaguing the country and improve conditions of service in the Nigerian Police.

The monarchs commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives during the protests and sympathised with Nigerians who either lost property or suffered inconveniences during the period and expressed the hope that Nigeria would be great again.