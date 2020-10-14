Democrat Senator asks Amy Coney Barrett if she has ever sexually assaulted someone

By Harriet Alexander For Dailymail.com

Amy Coney Barrett has been asked in her Supreme Court nomination hearing whether she has ever sexually assaulted anyone.

The Senate Judiciary Committee held its second day of hearings for the 48-year-old federal judge on Tuesday.

Mazie Hirono, a senator for Hawaii, asked Barrett a question she said she asks all Supreme Court nominees.

Hirono quoted Chief Justice John Roberts, who in 2017 acknowledged that the judiciary ‘is not immune’ from the problem of sexual misconduct.

She then asked: ‘Since you became a legal adult, have you ever made unwanted requests for sexual favors, or committed any physical or verbal harassment or assault of a sexual nature?’

Barrett replied: ‘No, Senator Hirono.’

Hirono asked: ‘Have you ever faced discipline or entered into a settlement related to this kind of conduct?’

Barrett replied: ‘No, Senator.’

Hirono’s line of questioning drew parallels with the hearing for the most recently appointed Supreme Court judge, Brett Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh was nominated in July 2018, and his hearing was dominated by questions over sexual assault allegations made by Christine Blasey Ford.

Hirono asked Kavanaugh: ‘Since you became a legal adult, have you ever made unwanted requests for sexual favors or committed any verbal or physical harassment or assault of a sexual nature? Have you ever faced discipline or entered into a settlement related to this kind of conduct?’

Some saw Hirono’s line of questioning as amounting to a ‘perjury trap’ – the idea that, if it later emerges that sexual assault was committed, the nominee would have committed perjury.

Randall Eliason, a former federal prosecutor who now teaches at the George Washington University’s School of Law, told NPR in 2018 that the term ‘perjury trap’ was related to entrapment.

‘So what it means is that the prosecutor calls you in to testify not because they’ve got some legitimate investigative reason to have you testify, but simply to try to sort of trick you or trap you into some kind of a lie that they could then charge you with,’ he said in 2018, discussing Donald Trump’s fear that speaking to Robert Mueller was a perjury trap.

Kavanaugh, to the Democrats’ fury, was approved in October 2018.

Barrett, a deeply religious Catholic and mother of seven, has alarmed Democrats by her strident pro-life position.

They suspect that she will vote to repeal Roe v Wade, overturning the law that mandated abortion access across the United States.

They are also concerned that she will work to repeal Obamacare, taking the health coverage away from millions.