US President Donald Trump gives two thumbs up from the Truman Balcony upon his return to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center, where he underwent treatment for Covid-19, in Washington, DC, on October 5, 2020. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP)

US Democrats said Thursday they will introduce a measure creating a commission to evaluate whether Donald Trump or other presidents have the capacity to discharge the duties of their office.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office said Friday’s bill would “help ensure effective and uninterrupted leadership in the highest office in the Executive Branch of government.”

AFP