Derek Chauvin is released from prison after posting ‘non-cash’ $1million bond 

The former Minneapolis police officer charged with the murder of George Floyd has been released from prison after posting bond.

Derek Chauvin, 44, was released from the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Oak Park Heights on Wednesday morning, according to local media.

The ex-cop walked free after posting a non-cash $1million bond signed by A-Affordable Bail Bonds, Inc, court records show.

Chauvin had been in custody since May 31, when he was arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter after he was seen pressing his knee onto Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes as he gasped for air.

Floyd’s death was captured in widely seen bystander video that set off protests around the world.

Chauvin and the three other responding officers were fired from Minneapolis Police Department a day after Floyd died.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Former officers Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting.

The other three officers previously posted bail amounts of $750,000 and have been free pending trial.

Currently, all four men are scheduled to face trial together in March, but the judge is weighing a request to have them tried separately.

The officers were responding to a call about a man trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill at a nearby store. Floyd’s death sparked protests around the world.