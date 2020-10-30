desmond-elliot-apologises-for-referring-to-nigerian-youths-as-“children”

Desmond Elliot

Nollywood actor turned lawmaker Desmond Elliot yesterday received heavy backlash after a video of him speaking during a plenary session of the Lagos state House of Assembly saw him refer to Nigerian youths as children.

Elliot who was speaking on why Nigeria needs a social media regulation called on the speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly to “address certain things” like “the Nigerian youth, the social media, the social influencers.”

Elliot referenced the recent #EndSARS protests in the country and according to him “children” were “cursing” in the comments section.

He said in part:

“Social media, though good, has its negative impacts. When I went through the comment, I could not believe it Mr Speaker. The curses, the abuses from children. And I ask myself ‘Is this Nigeria? What is going on?’ Children cursing?”

Following the criticism that trailed the release of the video, Elliot has taken to microblogging platform Twitter to apologise for his use of words.

According to him, he did not mean to sound incentive and only reacted due to the destruction and looting of businesses he witnessed in his constituency.

He enjoined Nigerians to understand that everyone makes mistakes and he promised to constructively address issues that affect us.

He wrote;