desmond-elliot-apologises-for-referring-to-nigerian-youths-as-“children”

Nollywood actor turned lawmaker Desmond Elliot yesterday received heavy backlash after a video of him speaking during a plenary session of the Lagos state House of Assembly saw him refer to Nigerian youths as children.
Elliot who was speaking on why Nigeria needs a social media regulation called on the speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly to “address certain things” like “the Nigerian youth, the social media, the social influencers.”
Elliot referenced the recent #EndSARS protests in the country and according to him “children” were “cursing” in the comments section.
He said in part:
“Social media, though good, has its negative impacts. When I went through the comment, I could not believe it Mr Speaker. The curses, the abuses from children. And I ask myself ‘Is this Nigeria? What is going on?’ Children cursing?”
Following the criticism that trailed the release of the video, Elliot has taken to microblogging platform Twitter to apologise for his use of words.
According to him, he did not mean to sound incentive and only reacted due to the destruction and looting of businesses he witnessed in his constituency.
He enjoined Nigerians to understand that everyone makes mistakes and he promised to constructively address issues that affect us.
He wrote;
“I have read your honest feedback& suggestions& I sincerely apologize for addressing the youth as “Children”
I did not mean to be insensitive with this, it was borne out of the magnitude of destruction&looting of businesses I witnessed when I went on a tour of my constituency
I saw women crying and my constituent members distraught as a result of the damages inflicted on their source of livelihood. I was moved by this while giving my submission on the floor of the House.
I allowed my emotions get the better of me and for this I apologize to everyone my earlier statements may have hurt.
Please, understand that even the best of us make mistakes. This is why, moving forward, I ask that we all try to engage constructively on the issues that affect all of us. I promise to do the same.
The pain that I feel for my constituents, the calls for assistance that I continue to get, and the need to mitigate against further destruction and violence will continue to drive my engagements and my work.
I thank you all for expressing your views, and in the future, I promise to be more conscious and aware.
Together, we will build a better Nigeria. End.”
