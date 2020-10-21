World News Despite Everything, People Still Have Weddings at ‘Plantation’ Sites By Michael T. Luongo 4 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 Weddings help pay for education at American labor camp sites and connect us with history. Is that good enough? Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments