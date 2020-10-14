Despite outcry, police yet to name killers of #EndSARS protesters

Nigerian Police has failed to name any of its men responsible for hitting and shooting at EndSARS protesters despite widespread outcry demanding police’s accountability in the country.

At least 10 people have died in protests over police brutality in Nigeria, Amnesty International said Tuesday.

The human rights group told CNN police have used excessive force against unarmed protesters since the protests started last Thursday.

“So far, Nigerian Police have killed at least 10 people since the start of protests against callous operations of SARS,” according to Amnesty International.

Footages shared on social media shows how several peaceful protesters were hit with guns, beaten with sticks and machetes, and shot at by police.

But the police authorities have failed to hold any of its men responsible for the torture and also denied the killing.

One of the people who died in the protests was identified as Jimoh Isiaq, 20. He was killed by stray bullets fired at the protesters. He was standing some distance from the protesting crowd in Ogbomosho, Oyo State.

Police spokesman in Oyo State Olugbenga Fadeyi in a statement issued on Saturday said that the police did not fire a single shot at any protesters.

“The police did not fire a shot or kill any protester as widely circulated,” Fadeyi said.

Just a few hours after Fadeyi’s statement, the state governor Seyi Makinde, however, confirmed that Jimoh was killed by the police, while several others were seriously injured.

“I have received with deep sadness the news of the passing of one of our children, Jimoh Isiaka, who was shot during the ENDSARS protest in Ogbomoso. He later died at Bowen University Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, earlier today,” Makinde tweeted.

“Also, at this same protest, Abdulrasaq Olawale, Oluwadamilare Gbolohunmi, and five other persons sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment,” he added.

Another man identified as 55-year-old Ikechukwu Ilohamauzo was shot and killed on Monday. Eyewitnesses said he was a passerby hit by a stray bullet fired by police officers, an allegation denied by police.

Police authorities in the state blamed “violent protesters” for Ilohamauzo’s death.

Until now, the police have remained silent over Jimoh’s and Ikechukwu’s death, the torture, and the deaths of other protesters.

The police have a long history of largely unaccountable to the citizens it is meant to serve and protesters have remained on the streets because of this.

One of the several demands of the protesters is that erring policemen should be named and prosecuted.