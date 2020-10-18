Despite Pandemic, Hotel Chains Grow in Africa

JOHANNESBURG—Africa’s tourism sector has cratered in the face of the coronavirus, but the world’s biggest hotel chains remain committed to the continent.

Major hotel chains, from Marriott International to Radisson Hotel Group and Paris-based Accor, Europe’s largest hotel company, say their African businesses are not only holding up, they are determined to stay on track with, if not grow, their footprints. The companies see sub-Saharan Africa as underserved and underdeveloped in terms of hotels and predict that demand for both…