despite-protests,-senate-confirms-aisha-dahir-umar-as-pencom-dg,-others

Despite protests by some lawmakers, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed the appointments of Dr. Oyindasola Olureme Oni, and Aisha Dahir-Umar as Chairman and Director General pf the National Pension Commission (PENCOM) respectively.

The confirmation was sequel to the presentation and consideration of the report of Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service Matters. The report was presented by the Vice-Chairman of the Committee, Mpigi Barinada.

Presenting the report, Barinaga said the committee screened and found the nominees worthy of the appointments.

He, however, said that the committee recommended that the nominee from Katsina should be stood down because she was yet to present her National Youth Service Corps certificate (NYSC) to the committee.

Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, who alongside Southern lawmakers, opposed the confirmation of the of the Director-General, Aisha Dahir-Umar, noted that the nominee should have been picked from the South East region, following the non completion of the tenure of the former head who was from the region.

Ali Ndume and Aishatu Dahiru, both from North East where the Dahir-Umar hails from, argued that it was within the prerogative of President Buhari to appoint people into positions based on existing laws.

Smart Adeyemi from Kogi West, said President Buhari may have been misled by his aides in appointing someone from another region when the South East was yet to serve out its term.

He said the South East should be compensated, since it was obvious that the current argument may not succeed. He pleaded with President Buhari to act and placate the region.

Other nominees confirmed are Dr. Oyindasola Olureme Oni, Chairman (Kwara, North-Central), Aisha Dahir-Umar,Director-General (Adamawa, North- East) ,Clement Oyedele Akintola as Commissioner (Ondo South -West), Ayim C. Nyerere,Commissioner (Abia, South -East) and Charles Efe Sylvester Emukowhate as Commissioner (Delta South-South).

