Despite Video Evidence, Nigerian Army Denies Soldiers Shot Peaceful Protesters In Lagos

Several protesters were killed on Tuesday night when Nigerian soldiers opened fire on protesters at the Lekki toll gate.

The soldiers attacked the protesters after the Lagos State Government imposed a 24-hour curfew. The number of those who were killed still remains sketchy with several others sustaining injuries.

Emergency personnel and ambulances were initially denied access by the soldiers at the Lekki toll plaza Lagos.

Multiple videos captured by citizens show the moment soldiers opened fire on the protesters, and the clips show terrified citizens crouching and screaming as gunshots rented the air.

The shooting generated several reactions.

The attack has drawn widespread condemnations, within and outside the country, with former U.S. presidential candidate, Hilary Clinton, urging President Muhammadu Buhari to “stop killing young protesters.”

KILLING OF #EndSARS PROTESTERS IS UNACCEPTABLE

It is unacceptable to open fire on armless and defenceless citizens. Reports of shooting by soldiers at Lekki Toll Gate is most barbaric and unacceptable. These protesters have been the most orderly, most organized and most peaceful so far.

These are children holding nothing but the flags of their nation. What the security should have done was to go to the zones of violence and wanton destruction and stop the thugs and criminals, not these innocent children.

However, the Nigerian Army in a reaction has denied shooting the protesters.

The Nigerian Army via its Twitter handle denied that its soldiers were at the scene. They also denied that they seized the bodies of victims of the incident.

