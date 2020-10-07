Dickson no threat to APC in Bayelsa poll, says Gombe governor

Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya



Gombe State Governor Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will defeat the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Governor Seriake Dickson and other candidates challenging APC in the forthcoming Bayelsa senatorial elections.

Yahaya, who stated this after the inauguration of reconciliation and election committee for Bayelsa Central and West, said Dickson could not threaten the prospect of the APC at the poll.

“I agree it is a very big task, but for me as a governor and loyal party member, I have the belief that nothing is impossible as far as election is concerned. As long as we are able to work together as a family and work towards the success of the party, I have the conviction that we shall deliver APC in the senatorial election coming up in Bayelsa State.

“Dickson is no threat. If not for some technical issues, APC would have been in government in Bayelsa State.

“At this moment that we have galvanised our party, reunited and reconciled, we are going to win those two senatorial seats.”

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, who inaugurated the committee, enjoined supporters of the party in the state to always play politics in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

Buni said that he had been able to reconcile some challenges for the party in 11 states, adding that the reconciliation efforts of his committee led to the return of some political heavy weights.

The Yobe governor, while inaugurating the 11-man committee, urged the members to provide genuine reconciliation to give every party member in Bayelsa State a true sense of belonging.

He said: “You should therefore be just, fair, transparent and objective in executing your assignment. We should always place party’s interest over and above personal interest and carry everyone on board for us to succeed.

“Similarly, your committee is mandated to mobilise, strategise and deliver Bayelsa Central and West senatorial districts to the party. Our success in this election is very crucial and strategic because of the need to have more supporting hands in the National Assembly for improved collaboration and synergy with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to successfully execute policies and programmes to improve the lives of Nigerians.

“It has become imperative for us as the leading political party in Nigeria to build a virile, strong, vibrant and more united APC that would serve beyond two, three, four or even five terms of office to ensure continuity and consolidation of the gains the party has achieved. This remains the surest way to fully actualise our manifesto and improve the lives of Nigerians.

“We must not allow the good foundation laid by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to be wasted and for Nigeria to be taken back to the dark ages.”