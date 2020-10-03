Did Nigeria pay to display national flag on Burj Khalifa?

View this post on Instagram

Following the celebration of Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary on Thursday, October 1, 2020, there have been claims about the display of the country’s national flag on Burj Khalifa. Burj Khalifa is a 2,722 feet skyscraper situated in Dubai and it is the tallest buliding in the world. On Thursday, many Nigerians were excited to see the lighting on the building displaying Nigeria’s green and white colours as videos and photos of the structure went viral on social media. In a post on its Instagram page, the government of the United Arab Emirates felicitated with Nigeria on its 60th Independence and also posted the video on its page. However, according to a social and political commentator, Cheta Nwanze, the national flag was not displayed on Burj Khalifa because Dubai loves Nigeria. On Friday, October 2, 2020, Cheta took to Twitter to announce that Nigeria paid over N25m for the display. It is true that companies pay for using the facade of the famous skyscraper for adverts and promotions, but according to Dr. Fahad Al Taffaq, the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, the flag was featured on the building on Thursday to celebrate Nigeria’s growing relations with the country. #Independenceday #nigerian #nigeriaat60 #burjkhalifa #burjalarab #uae #dubai