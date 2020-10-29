Dietitian Lyndi Cohen reveals the reasons why you’re still hungry after eating and how to stay full

A lack of balance in your meals, not eating enough and incorporating no new flavours are three of the reasons why you might feel hungry after eating, a dietitian has claimed.

Lyndi Cohen, from Sydney, said feeling hungry or dissatisfied after finishing a meal is much more common than you think, but there are ways to tackle it.

One of Lyndi’s tried-and-tested approaches to ensure you’re full after a meal-time is making sure you follow the ‘hat trick’ ratio.

‘Every single plate you serve up should have a serving of healthy fat like avocado, some slow-burning carbs like sweet potatoes and some lean protein,’ Lyndi wrote on her website.

‘This humble hat-trick will help keep you feeling satisfied for a lot longer than avoiding carbs or fats altogether – and it’ll also make sure you’re getting the nutrients your body needs to be healthy.’

The first reason why you might think you’re hungry after a meal is because you crave new flavours and you might be repeating meals too much

1. You crave new flavours

‘There’s something called sensory-specific satiety – and it may have something to do with why you always have “room for dessert”,’ Lyndi said.

When you eat, the dietitian said a few things help you to decide when you’re full, including fullness, hunger and ‘how interesting’ you find the food.

If you keep eating the same things, it’s likely your body will subtly tell you that it is now used to eating this flavour and you won’t necessarily recognise it as ‘new’ or ‘different’.

The best way to get around this is to ensure your diet is filled with variety, and try not to eat the same meals too often, Lyndi said.

Even if you just have a mouthful of a new flavour, that should be enough.

2. You feel deprived

The second reason why you might feel hungry after finishing a meal is because you’re depriving yourself of what your body really craves.

‘If at the back of your mind, you feel like you’re not allowed to eat a certain food (like pasta or peanut butter straight from the jar), it will always seem “interesting” to you,’ Lyndi said.

Instead, try to follow the ‘everything in moderation’ approach – and stop ‘forbidding’ yourself from eating certain things that might not be good for you.

3. You need more balance

Lyndi said you’ll be far less hungry after dinner if your plate is perfectly balanced.

Make sure every plate you eat follows the ‘hat trick’ ration of protein, complex carbs and healthy fats.

4. You’re not eating enough

One of the more obvious reasons why you’re still hungry after eating is because you aren’t consuming enough.

The Sydney dietitian explained that people often under-eat at breakfast or lunch, meaning they’re starving and far more likely to over-eat or binge at dinner.

If you fall into this camp, Lyndi recommends you try and eat a far more nourishing breakfast and lunch.

This will stop you from running on empty and needing to fill up at dinner.

5. You’re thirsty

Often, hunger is mistaken for thirst, and Lyndi said this is because the sensations are similar, especially after eating.

If you feel hungry but suspect you might be thirsty, Lyndi recommends you accompany every meal with a ‘large glass of water’.

Carrying a water bottle around with you during the day will also help, too.