Digidi Dunhill returns with The Digidis TV reality show

By Sampson Unamka

THOUGH plans have been underway for the actualization of the Digidi’s reality television show, the coronavirus lockdown provided the opportunity for its fruition.

Written, produced, and directed by veteran actor, musician Dunhill Digidi, the conceptualisation of the show is as interesting as the story of Dunhill Digidi himself.

He says: “I came into the industry with other big names in 1999 and suddenly disappeared. Most people didn’t know why. I have four sons who I had to raise myself because I got separated from my wife. I had to choose between my business and my children. My kids needed my attention and it wasn’t possible to leave them and go on location. I left Lagos for Owerri, Imo State, and started the onerous task of a single father. I discovered that four of them have traces of entertainment. Along the line, two of them were featured in full-length movies. So, we decided to use our talents to do something worth our while. During the lockdown with just them, we decided to come up with a reality television show and here we are with the first series.”

Digidi also promised to release his song with 2Baba, late OJB, and others in the coming months.