Digital platform to eliminate fake insurance certificates underway

By Rosemary Onuoha

INSURANCE

The National Insurance Com-mission (NAICOM) said that it is intensifying efforts to eliminate fake insurance certificates in the country. Consequently, a real-time digital platform to aid the process is in the works.

The Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive, NAICOM, Mr. Sunday Thomas, who disclosed this, noted that the portal, which has in the works for six years, is now receiving speedy attention and will be concluded soon.

Speaking at a seminar for journalists in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State last weekend, Thomas noted that all insurance policies will be uploaded on the portal and all fake insurance can be detected easily as every insurance policy in Nigeria will be uniquely registered and identified online.

Thomas said: “We have sensitised the technical people in the industry and they have been going through a series of training. The next thing we are going to do is to engage the industry with IT guidelines. It is no longer going to be historical reporting.

“This administration in NAICOM will not fail Nigerians. We want to be seen the way we are so we know where to make amends. NAICOM is an agency of the federal government and has the responsibility to make some impact on the economy.”

Also speaking at the seminar, the Deputy Director in charge of Information Technology in NAICOM, Abiodun Aribike, said that the strategies, which would be made available through the portal, would help to reduce incidences of fake insurance, improve productivity and revenue in the industry.

Aribike, in a paper titled, “Digital Transformation of NAICOM’s Processes and Procedures,” said the Commission had also begun training of stakeholders in the sector to effect the digital transformation.

He said the digitisation strategy would help the people to source information about insurers to check their genuineness.

“We have trained brokers in the South West and we want to train those in the South South as well as South East for them to join the portal. This will improve productivity; enhance stakeholders’ collaboration, trust and resource management.”