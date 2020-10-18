Diri orders deputy, commissioners, aides to own farms

By Simon Utebor, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has ordered his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, commissioners and all members of the State Executive Council to cultivate their own farms as a practical demonstration of the government’s resolve to encourage agriculture among the people.

Diri said though the state had received about N8bn and five tractors to support the state in its drive for food sufficiency, the decision to direct members of the state executive council to own their farms was a deliberate state policy to achieve food self-sustainability in the state.

Diri, who gave the directive during the occasion to mark this year’s World Food Day and commencement of the 2020 farming season, said his administration prosperity agenda would be driven by four cardinal points of agriculture, entrepreneurship, skills acquisition, and youths empowerment.

Diri, represented by his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo said: “The Diri Boost programme has commenced. As you are aware, we have a lot of farms being established and clearing is ongoing in several communities for the purpose of ensuring that we have food sufficiency.”

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, David Alagoa, said this year’s theme: ‘Grow, Nourish, Sustain, Together,’ further encouraged all to engender the economy and put best efforts to sustain improved livelihood through agriculture.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the State House of Assembly Committee on Agriculture, Hon. Tonye Isenah, noted that the resolve of the Assembly members was to partner with the executive arm of government to ensure agriculture is given priority attention through proper budgeting.