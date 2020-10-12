Diri preaches Ijaw unity for Niger Delta development

Our Reporter

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has restated the need for Ijaw people to embrace unity and speak with one voice to actualise their dreams and developmental aspirations.

The governor spoke at the weekend during a funeral service in honour of Nigeria’s pioneer Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Dr. Mofia Tonjo-Akobo, at Tombia in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State.

A statement on Sunday in Yenagoa, the state capital, by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Mr. Doubara Atasi, said Diri was represented by his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

The governor noted that the current realities in the country called for a more cohesive Ijaw nation where its people must work together to build on the achievements of their forebears.

He said although the Ijaw tribe is the fourth largest ethnic nationality in the country, it had not achieved much because of lack of unity and oneness of purpose in the pursuit for development and progress.