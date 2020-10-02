Diri seeks peace, unity as Nigeria, Bayelsa celebrate anniversaries

Duoye Diri. Photo: VON



Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has urged unity as Nigeria and Bayelsa marked their 60th and 24th anniversaries. Diri, in a statewide broadcast aired on Yenagoa-based radio stations, yesterday, implored Nigerians and Bayelsans “to emphasise the things that unite us as we have much in common than those things that divide us.”

A statement by his spokesman, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as specifically calling on Bayelsans to focus more on promoting unity, peace and sustainable development rather than dissipate energy on issues that cause disunity.

He also urged the people to join hands with his administration in building Bayelsa in line with the vision of its founding-fathers, stressing the need to honour the memory of those that fought for the country’s political freedom to liberate the people from the shackles of poverty, ignorance, injustice and under-development.

Diri, who described the October 1 yearly celebration as solemn and significant, congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians for achieving the remarkable milestone.

The governor also saluted the courage, sacrifice and tenacity of all frontline medical personnel in the fight against the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.



He said: “Whereas the noble dreams and lofty heights hoped for may not have been fully attained, we are nevertheless not where we started. Progress may have been slow, but slow progress is still progress.

“We have already identified some strategic areas to substantially invest in, which include rice, fish, cassava and plantain production.



“Furthermore, we are seriously supporting SMEs to diversify the economy of the state by empowering over 1,000 Bayelsans through the ongoing Diri Boost scheme.”

The governor, who averred that his administration had demonstrated commitment in the prompt payment of salaries, pensions and gratuity despite the dwindling funds from the federal allocations, said that teachers had been trained on COVID-19 safety protocols to enable students and pupils return safely to schools.

He said that government would build three new technical schools and upgrade existing structures in schools while general hospitals are being renovated in the eight local councils.

Besides, he said that security situation had improved significantly through the proactive stance of his government, which had also taken steps to engender an improvement in power supply within the Yenagoa metropolis.

