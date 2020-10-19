Disappearance of Jo Jo Dullard reclassified as murder inquiry

The disappearance of Josephine (Jo Jo) Dullard 25 years ago is to be reclassified as a murder investigation.

Ms Dullard (21) was last seen at a public phone box in Moone, Co Kildare at around 11.35pm on November 9th, 1995.

Gardaí now believe that serious harm came to “Jo Jo” on or about the night of the night she disappeared.

She also had Sanyo Stereo cassette Player (model MGP21) with her when she disappeared.

Gardaí continue to appeal to any person who may have previously come forward who felt they could not provide gardaí with all the information they had in relation to this matter, to contact the investigation team again.

A press conference is being held on Monday where gardaí are will announce the reclassification of the case to a murder inquiry.

In 1999, Garda posters were put up seeking the public’s help in locating the Kilkenny woman. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien



Jo Jo Dullard’s sister Mary Phelan, right, with her husband Martin and their children with the memorial stone besides the phone box that Jo Jo made her last call from. Photograph: John Cogill



The reclassification followed a review by the Garda’s Serious Crime Review Team.

Ms Dullard is one of six young women who died or went missing in the Leinster area in the 1990s; US student Annie McCarrick (26), who went missing in the Wicklow Mountains in 1993; Fiona Pender (25), from Tullamore, Co Offaly, who went missing in 1996; Ciara Breen (18), from Dundalk, Co Louth, who disappeared in 1998; Fiona Sinnott (19), from Lady’s Island, Co Wexford, who went missing in 1998; and Deirdre Jacob, who went missing from Newbridge, Co Kildare, in 1998.

Despite multiple investigations, no link has been established between those disappearances and that of Ms Dullard.

Last year her sister Kathleen Bergin spoke of the “devastating effect” the disappearance had on her family. “Time moves on but the pain never eases,” she said. “It is the cruellest form of torture that can ever be inflicted”.

She said her parents and two of her siblings had died without knowing what happened to her and only she and her sister Nora are left. “Someone, somewhere knows what happened to Jo Jo,” she said and implored anyone with any information to come forward.

In 2018 Mary Phelan died having spent 22 years looking for her sister.

Her efforts took her to Washington in 1998 where she raised her disappearance with Hillary Clinton and the FBI.

Ms Phelan had been instrumental in setting up Operation Trace to look at the disappearance of the six women in Leinster over a five-year period.