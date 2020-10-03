Disgraced movie exec Weinstein hit with new sexual assault charges

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein was slapped with half a dozen new counts of sexual assault in California stemming from two accusers, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Weinstein allegedly raped a woman at an unnamed Beverly Hills hotel between Sept. 1, 2004, and Sept. 30, 2005, according to the felony complaint.

He’s also charged with twice raping another woman at an unnamed Beverly Hills hotel, first in November or December 2009 and again on Nov. 5, 2010, the complaint states.

The disgraced producer now faces a total of 11 charges in connection with attacks on five women at Beverly Hills hotels including four counts each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual battery by restraint and one count of sexual penetration by use of force, court papers show.

In addition to the two new victims, the complaint alleges that Weinstein raped an Italian model at Mr. C Beverly Hills on Feb. 18, 2013, and the next day attacked Lauren Young inside his suite at the Montage Beverly Hills hotel. Young is a model who testified against Weinstein at his trial on charges in New York earlier this year.

He allegedly sexually assaulted a third woman at an unnamed Beverly Hills hotel on May 11, 2010.

