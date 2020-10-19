World News Disney Prefaces Some Older Films With Warning of Racist Stereotypes By Bryan Pietsch 40 seconds ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 “These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now,” a 12-second disclaimer on the Disney+ streaming service reads. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments