DJ Right speaks on rising career after performance with Burna Boy

By Adeniyi Adewoyin

Ghana-born disc jockey and music producer, Stanley Wright, aka DJ Right, has opened up on his rising career.

This is coming weeks after his spectacular performance with Burna Boy in the United States of America.

“I feel good about what I have achieved with my career. The journey has just begun and we are already taking over the music space in Africa. Now, we are taking it a step ahead with the release of new content and collaborations. The journey to greatness starts now,” he stated.

The disc jockey dominated conversations on social media for the experience he created with Burna Boy on stage during the ‘African Giant’ Tour at the Fillmore Silver Spring in the United States.

Regarded as one of Africa’s finest DJs, DJ Right says he has shared the same stage with late Nipsey Hustle, Cardi B, Migos, Kodak Black, and many more music stars.

The graduate of Bowie State University, Maryland, disclosed that he started his music career by producing music for TV shows, movies, and commercials before rising to get international acclaim for producing Lightshow’s ‘Sleep When I Die’ album and co-producing on Carolyn Malachi’s album.