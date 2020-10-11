Doctors kidnapped in Kogi rescued – Police

The police in Kogi State have announced the rescue of two medical doctors, kidnapped by unknown gunmen in different parts of the state on October 6 and 7.

Their rescue was confirmed in a statement issued in Lokoja on Sunday by the Public Relations Officer of the police command in the state, William Aya.

Mr Aya said that Ejike Mgbeahurike, who was kidnapped from his private clinic in Ayingba on October 7, was rescued from a bush on Ayingba-Ankpa road in the early hours of Sunday.

He further said that the Safer Highway Patrol team of Ankpa Divisional Police Station rescued the doctor while on routine patrol duty on the Ojogobi/Ogodo axis.

“He was rescued to the police station while effort is being intensified to recover his vehicle,” the police spokesperson said.

He added that Yahaya Ebiloma, who was kidnapped in Ankpa on October 6, had also regained freedom from his captors.

Mr Aya said that Mr Ebiloma regained his freedom at about 11 p.m. on October 9 when he was released by his abductors.

The state branch of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) had, on October 9, cried out over the kidnap of two of its members, appealing to the police and the government to act to secure their release.