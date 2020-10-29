Dog kicks owner: Pet ‘kicks away’ bride after being held by the groom while posing for wedding photo

By Emilia Jiang For Mailonline

A pet French bulldog in China has stolen the spotlight on his owner’s big day after he was caught on camera kicking the bride away while the couple was posing for their wedding photos.

In a hilarious video, the family dog is seen kicking his owner in the belly after he was picked up by the groom to take the picture, seemingly dismissing the bride from her own photo-op.

The 25-year-old bride told MailOnline although she was ‘shocked’ by her pet’s action, the pooch made everyone at the wedding laugh.

The amusing moment was captured on Monday when the newlyweds were taking some photos before heading to the ceremony venue in eastern Chinese city Bozhou, Anhui Province

The bride, Ms Cao, said that she wanted to include her two-year-old French bulldog, named San Jiu or ‘Three Nine’ after its birthday, in the pictures.

The groom is seen in the video picking up the pooch while the bride moved closer to him as they smiled for the camera.

But San Jiu seemed to have a different opinion on how his owner’s wedding album should look like.

While getting cosy in the groom’s arms, the family dog looked at his owner before suddenly stretching his leg to kick Ms Cao away.

San Jiu then turned around and showered the groom with kisses while the bride burst out laughing with one hand holding her tummy.

Ms Cao joked that she wanted to bite her pet’s leg as revenge after he kicked her.

‘I was so shocked,’ Ms Cao told MailOnline. ‘All my friends and family were laughing. I just wanted to bite him.’

She claimed that San Jiu was trying to get her attention with his sneaky attack.

‘I neglected him for a couple of days whilst I was preparing for the wedding. Maybe it was still upset with me,’ the 25-year-old newlywed said.

‘But San Jiu has always loved my husband. He would be so excited every time when he saw [my husband],’ she added.

The footage has amused millions of web users after being shared by multiple Chinese media outlets online.

Many netizens joked that San Jiu had pledged his loyalty and love to his new owner — Ms Cao’s husband.

One viewer wrote: ‘The dog was saying ‘this is my husband now, you can back off!”

Another commenter said: ‘This is so funny. Dogs really do get jealous!’