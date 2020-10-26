dog-walker-almost-loses-trousers-as-cat-attacks-him-and-his-pet-after-they-get-too-close-to-kittens 

By Nicole Conner For Mailonline

This is the moment a dog walker has to hoist his pooch in the air – and hang on to his trousers – when an angry cat attacks them after they get too near her kittens.

CCTV footage shows the man swinging the pet by its lead as the cat claws its way up his back in the Bagcilar neighbourhood of Istanbul, Turkey.

The cat is thrown to the ground several times but continues leaping at the dog cradled in the man’s arms as he struggles to keep his pet out of harm’s way.

CCTV footage shows the man, who almost loses his trousers in the struggle, hoisting his pet away from the cat who is attacking them in the neighbourhood of Bagcilar in Istanbul, Turkey

In the scuffle outside a cafe the moggy scrambles up the man’s clothing, yanking down his trousers and exposing his backside to the cameras.

The dog walker desperately tries to kick the cat, who shows no signs of giving up and continually lunges at the dog, while also yanking his trousers back up.

According to the Turkish newspaper Sozcu, the unnamed man was walking his dog past a cafe when he noticed the cat suddenly running towards them.

Realising the feline was intent on attacking his dog, the man hoisted his pet into the air by its lead so the cat jumped all over him trying to reach the hound.

The cat was eventually removed by two bystanders who helped the man, one even using a chair to shoo the animal away.

The feline, who staff at the nearby cafe call Azrael, attacks the man and his dog for getting too close to her kittens. The man attempts to swing his dog out of harm’s way

Workers at the cafe defended the cat, saying she had five kittens and that she was very protective. They said she had also attacked other dogs that came near her young.

They named the feline Azrael after the cat from the Smurfs, owned by the evil villain Gargamel. It often attempts to help him catch Smurfs so he can turn them into gold.