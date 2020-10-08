DolapoTheVibe Releases Her Unanticipated EP

DolapoTheVibe just put out Her Unanticipated Ep project a well anticipated Project after she released Owo featuring Peruzzi and also Ijo off the project.

She enlisted Top active Super producers to get it cooked up Shizzi, Dalorbeats and Vstix with Grammy Nominated and Her manager as A&R.

Apart from DMW superstar Peruzzi she also featured Nyanda of Former Brick and Lace Barry Jhay with Ace Guitarist Fiokee on track 2 Love Potion on the Ep.

DolapoTheVibe showcased her vocals unexpected Lyrical strength on all the songs She loves the underrated impressions from people getting to know her sound and her personality for the first time and this “fires me on” she said.

Stream below: