Dominic West is being driven NUTS by squirrels at Cotswolds home

By Rebecca Davison for MailOnline

Published: 06:03 EDT, 16 October 2020 | Updated: 06:47 EDT, 16 October 2020

Dominic West is being driven nuts by squirrels at his country home in Chippenham, in the Cotswolds.

It’s the same rambling brick house the actor stood outside with his wife Catherine FitzGerald on Tuesday when they put on a show of unity following his romantic break in Rome with actress Lily James.

The actor, 50, whose wife, Catherine , 49, is a professional gardener, has applied to Wiltshire Council to cut down a Norway Maple in their driveway, which has been attacked by squirrels.

Pesky little fellas: Dominic West is being driven NUTS by squirrels at the same Cotswolds country home he put on a show of unity with his wife after being caught kissing Lily James

Nothing to see here: On Tuesday, Dominic and his wife Catherine insisted their ‘marriage was strong’ as they took part in a bizarre photocall outside their home

His application states the tree should be felled: ‘for reasons of excessive shading’ and adds it ‘is also crowding out a fine specimen Weeping Lime tree. There has also been several fallen limbs potentially due to squirrel damage.’

He has also applied to have a lower branch removed from a Horse Chestnut tree, which is overhanging their tennis court and shading the back garden at his home in Chippenham.

The application for the Horse Chestnut tree states: ‘Remove low south east facing branch overhanging tennis court, raise canopy level to seven metres, crown thin 20 per cent, remove dead wood.

Woes: Dominic has applied for a tree to be cut down at the home, (pictured) ‘for reasons of excessive shading’ and adds it ‘is also crowding out a fine specimen Weeping Lime tree and there has also been several fallen limbs potentially due to squirrel damage’

What were they thinking? The Affair star Dominic, 50, caused shockwaves when he was pictured kissing Lily during a boozy al fresco lunch in Rome over the weekend

‘For reasons of excessive shading and to reduce weight and wind resistance and create more space over tennis courts.’

Both trees are subject to a Tree Preservation Order and lie in a conservation area.

Dominic and his family moved to their country house in 2014 and carried out extensive renovations on the listed building the following year.

It’s been a stressful week for the actor who returned home to face the music after he was caught kissing Lily in Rome and riding around on a shared scooter.

Oh dear: The offending maple tree and horse chestnut can be seen in this aerial shot of the home

Ouch! Catherine was said to be ‘heartbroken’ when she saw the images of Dominic and Lily together but agreed to put on a united front with the actor

Bizarre: West handed out a piece of paper, (written by him) to reporters asserting that he and Catherine would not be splitting – it was signed by them both

The star, who has previously dismissed infidelity as not a big deal, and his wife kissed outside their home, passing out a signed piece of paper which read: ‘Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together’.

Dominic has removed his wedding ring and Catherine kept her ring finger concealed during the bizarre photocall.

Dominic refused to answer any questions about what occurred in Italy.

Moments later, the couple left their home, driving off together to an unknown destination.

Earlier in the day, Dominic had looked downcast as he drove away from the property in his silver Volvo, with one of their children sitting in the back of the car.

MailOnline understands the actor flew back from Rome on Monday night for crisis talks with his wife of 10 years, just hours after she told a friend she was ‘heartbroken, shocked and devastated’ after seeing pictures of Dominic locked in an embrace with Lily, 31, while not wearing his wedding ring.