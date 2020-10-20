Dominic West’s wife Catherine Fitzgerald flies alone to Ireland ‘for work trip’

Dominic West’s wife Catherine Fitzgerald has flown alone to Ireland ‘for on a work trip’ after her husband’s Rome getaway with Lily James, MailOnline can reveal.

The Irish landscape gardener has gone to stay with her mother Olga Fitzgerald at the family’s ancestral seat of Glin Castle, Co. Limerick, that they run as a £6,000-a-night events venue.

The 49-year-old mother-of-four flew into Shannon airport in county Limerick in recent days and travelled to her family castle 50 miles away, MailOnline understands.

Although she hasn’t been seen in the nearby village, a local source confirmed she was ‘holed up’ at the castle, attempting to escape the attention on her private life.

Catherine will have to self-isolate at home for 14 days after arriving from the UK, due to Ireland’s quarantine regulations. It is not thought that her husband will be joining her.

Dominic West confirmed today that his wife Catherine Fitzgerald (together left) has flown alone to Ireland, adding: ‘She’s on a work trip.’ The Wire actor West, 51, cut a forlorn figure on Saturday while watching his son, 11, play football in Exeter (right)

Catherine and West put on an awkward public show of unity for the media outside their Cotswolds home in which they left a sign stating that their marriage was ‘strong’ after West was pictured on a Rome weekend away with Lily James

A source told MailOnline: ‘She’s here. She’s just trying to get some rest, totally understandably after what she’s been through.

‘We had photographers here last week but there’s strictly no admittance to the castle grounds and she’s not coming out anyway. The Gardai [police] moved them on.

‘This is her home, her favourite place in the world and she feels safe here. It’s natural that she’d come home to her mother. It must be hell what she’s going through.’

They added: ‘She is absolutely devastated at those pictures and their story will inevitably have a sad ending’.

Catherine is staying with her mum Olda, pictured with her late husband Desmond Fitzgerald, the 29th Knight of Glin

The Wire actor West today confirmed that his wife had gone to Ireland alone.

He said: ‘She’s on a work trip. She’s gone by herself.’

When asked if they are still together, West laughed and said: ‘Of course we are, very much together. Our relationship is fine.’

When asked about his trip to Rome, West replied: ‘It’s nobody’s business.’

His wife is staying with her mother Olda Fitzgerald, who lives at the castle which is available for exclusive hire starting at £6,000 per night.

Dominic, 51, cut a forlorn figure on Saturday as he was seen watching his son Francis, 11, play football in Exeter.

A mutual friend of the couple says Catherine has thanked friends for their support over the past week, but hasn’t revealed where she is staying to them.

‘I should imagine she just wants to go to ground for a bit,’ he said.

‘Dom may be at ease with the showbiz life but Catherine is underneath it all is quite reserved.’

The Anglo-Irish aristocrat looked slightly uncomfortable as she clutched a tissue and a piece of paper that boasted: ‘Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together. Thank you.’

She then gave her husband a long lingering kiss and he smirked at the camera.

However sources close to the couple say Catherine ‘won’t take any crap’ over the pictures.

They added that the pair, who got married in 2010 at Glin Castle, would have some difficult decisions in the future as they discussed their ten year marriage.

The couple has huge support in the village of Glin, where they often spend time with their four children during the school holidays.

Speaking to the Irish Independent this week, an unnamed local said: ‘Dom is an absolute gent and Catherine is a lovely lady and they are very well thought of in these parts.’

‘They are extremely good community people for Glin. They have never refused to help. If their name alone can add to something to whatever is going on, they always do.’

‘Last year, we did a play for the 200th anniversary of the Cailin Bán, a local girl who was murdered by a man Scanlan who used to work for the Knight of Glin,’ he explained.

‘Over two nights, we got 400 people into a marquee and Dominic West starred. It was the only two nights he had free, and he gave up his time. He’s a very good guy. I don’t know what he is doing in his private life, that’s his business.’

‘What struck me about the photos was they seemed a bit set up. Would the paparazzi be following the likes of Dominic West? It seemed peculiar to me.’

‘I hope they are OK is all I would say. Their children are fabulous. We would really hate to see him leaving – he is an asset to us.’

‘Ah, sure look he is a grand fella. He walks into the pub and has his pint of Guinness, sits down with the lads and has a chat until kicking out time.’

Catherine first met and fell in love with West at Trinity College, Dublin, where they were both students in the 1980s.

Catherine is staying at her ancestral home Glin Castle, Co. Limerick, on the west coast of Ireland with a breathtaking 400-acre estate on the banks of the River Shannon – where she married West in front of family and friends back in 2010

After Catherine’s father died in 2011, leaving the estate to her and her sisters and their mother, they initially decided to put it up for auction before turning it into an 18-room events venue which is rented for £6,000 a night and where Taylor Swift stayed

The slim, stunning blonde who lived in an ancestral castle in Limerick was quite a catch, even for Old Etonian West, born in Sheffield to Irish parents.

He described her as ‘beautiful, intelligent and spectacularly disdainful.’

As she had won a coveted scholarship, it entitled her to a room in Rubrics, the university’s oldest, grandest building, ‘which of course made her even more attractive,’ he told the Irish Independent in 2016.

But Catherine and West drifted apart after university, and she went on to marry Lambton, 7th Earl of Durham.

After her divorce in 2002, Catherine and West rekindled their earlier romance and had three children before marrying in 2010.

The eldest of three daughters of Desmond Fitzgerald, the 29th and last so-called ‘Black Knight of the Glin’, Catherine was brought up at magnificent Glin Castle.

Her father, whose title dated back to feudal times was not formally addressed as ‘Sir’. Instead, he insisted on being addressed as ‘Knight’, though a few trusted friends were allowed to call him by his nickname ‘Knighty’.

After Catherine’s father died in 2011, leaving the house and grounds to her and her sisters Nesta and Honor and their mother, Olda, they initially decided to put it up for auction.

But more recently, Dominic and Catherine decided to take on the daunting task of renovating and opening up the castle with its 18 opulent bedrooms as a venue with accommodation, to try and meet the £150,000-a-year running costs.

Glin itself has a colourful history.

One of Catherine’s ancestors, nicknamed the ‘Knight of the Women’, installed his mistresses in each of the Gothic lodges at the Castle.

Another known as ‘Cracked Jack’, would even ride his horse up the sweeping staircase to bed.

West has made no secret of the challenge that running the castle as a family hotel posed for him and his wife.

Catherine and West spend holidays at Glin Castle (pictured) where they run the historic castle that’s been in her family as an events venue to cover the £150,000-a-year running costs

In a recent interview, he joked: ‘We’re constantly in tears of ‘uuurgh, how can we do this!’… . My wife has had three breakdowns, I’ve had two.’

At Christmas 2018, pop superstar Taylor Swift hired the castle for £50,000 to spent a secret break with her British actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn – even sneaking out for a Guinness at the local pub.

Mick Jagger and Marianne Faithfull notoriously attended a wild party there in the Sixties — with Marianne reportedly leaving with a friend of Catherine’s father, Lord Rathmore.