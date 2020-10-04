Don seeks quick passage of mental health, substance abuse bill

By Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

A Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Jos, Obindo Taiwo, has called on the National Assembly to urgently pass the Mental Health and Substance Abuse Bill, saying the one currently in use is obsolete.

Taiwo noted that the bill, which has passed reading in the National Assembly, would give voice to the humane management of drug users.

The don, who spoke at a webinar organised by Charis Healthcare and Community Support Initiative with support from Rosa Luxemburg Foundation, West Africa, called for non-criminalization of drug use in the country.

Delivering a paper on the topic: ‘Drug use and the criminal justice system: Antiquity and modern times,’ Taiwo called for collaboration between the criminal justice system and the health care services.

The don, who is also an Honorary Consultant Psychiatrist at the Jos University Teaching Hospital, called for the provision of more facilities for the rehabilitation of drug users.

The professor of psychiatry said it was critical to expand access to affordable drug treatment services by increasing the number of facilities as well as subsidising the cost of care for them.