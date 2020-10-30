donald-trump-cancels-plan-to-party-with-his-supporters-at-his-hotel-on-election-night

By Nikki Schwab, Senior U.s. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com

Published: 09:25 EDT, 30 October 2020 | Updated: 09:28 EDT, 30 October 2020

President Donald Trump has nixed election night plans to party with supporters at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

The New York Times reported the cancellation Friday, citing a person familiar with the president’s plans.

Instead, Trump is expected to spend Tuesday night at the White House, as it’s likely, with the amount of mail-in ballots needing to be counted, that a clear result won’t develop until after Tuesday in his race against Democrat Joe Biden.

President Donald Trump (left), returning to the White House Thursday night with first lady Melania Trump (right), has nixed plans to hold a party with supporters on election night, which was to be used as a campaign fundraiser

The New York Times reported Friday that plans are off to have President Donald Trump travel the handful of blocks to his Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C. on election night to be with supporters

President Donald Trump was supposed to mingle with supporters at his Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. Tuesday night, but now plans are off. Trump, according to the Times, is ‘deeply superstitious’ and may not have wanted to look presumptuous

The Trump campaign had sent out fundraising materials advertising the party with the president.

‘November 3rd will go down in history as the night we won FOUR MORE YEARS,’ one that was obtained by The Times read. ‘It will be absolutely EPIC, and the only thing that could make it better is having YOU there.’

The solicitation included an image of the president and first lady Melania Trump and read, ‘join us on election night.’

The presumptuous nature of the fundraising material could have rattled the president who is ‘deeply superstitious,’ as The Times put it.

The newspaper pointed out that the president is surrounding himself with the same group of people who were around him four years ago when he got over the finish line, including Hope Hicks, Jason Miller and David Bossie.

Four years ago, Trump held a election night event with several hundred supporters at the Midtown Hilton in New York and not one of his namesake properties.

In 2016, then-candidate Donald Trump rented out the ballroom of New York’s Midtown Hilton for his election night shindig. At the time, it was interpreted as a sign that he didn’t want one of his own properties sullied if he lost

President Donald Trump is joined onstage by his family members and broader campaign staff in the early hours of November 9, 2016 after Democrat Hillary Clinton conceded the presidential election to him

The move, at the time, was interpreted as a sign that he knew he would lose to Democrat Hillary Clinton – and didn’t want to sully, say, Trump Tower – where he launched his campaign, riding down the escalator to make his opening pitch.

While the president’s campaign said he plans to hold a rescheduled rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina on Monday, it otherwise hasn’t released his plans for his final two days on the campaign trail.

In 2016, he held five rallies in five states on election eve.

He traveled to Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and Michigan.

Trump’s bet work, turning four out of the five states red, enough for an Electoral College win.

He paraded onto the Hilton ballroom’s stage with his entire family and broader campaign team to the ‘Air Force One’ movie theme in the early hours of Wednesday morning to claim victory.