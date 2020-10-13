Donald Trump is accused of dragging the military into his election campaign

By Nikki Schwab, Senior U.s. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com

Published: 12:57 EDT, 12 October 2020 | Updated: 23:36 EDT, 12 October 2020

President Donald Trump is being accused to dragging the United States Marine Band into his re-election campaign after the musicians entertained his guests on the White House South Lawn Saturday.

The event, which the White House branded as a ‘Peaceful Protest for Law and Order,’ veered into the political, as Trump’s supporters wore ‘Make America Great Again’ campaign hats and the president went after his rival, Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Even first son Eric Trump, appearing on ABC News’ ‘This Week,’ referred to the event as a ‘peaceful Trump rally at the White House in support of law enforcement,’ after host Jonathan Karl had also referred to the event as a ‘rally.’

President Donald Trump was accused of dragging the military into his re-election fight by having the United States Marine Band play at his Saturday event at the White House

The Lincoln Project’s Senior Advisor for Veterans Affairs Fred Wellman noticed the United States Marine Band had been tapped to play at an event even Eric Trump called a ‘rally’

During an appearance Sunday on ABC News’ ‘This Week’ first son Eric Trump said his father held a ‘peaceful Trump rally at the White House in support of law enforcement’ on Saturday

Wellman called the event ‘illegal’ and encouraged Americans to ‘kick this lying a** out of our house!’ ‘Trump has dirtied the presidency’ he said

Another image from Twitter shows the United States Marine Band playing behind rows of Trump supporters who wore ‘Make America Great Again’ hats, which is a campaign message

In another tweet from reporter Jennifer Jacobs, the MArine Band is seen on the White House South Lawn Saturday for an event some are arguing was political in nature

The military is not supposed to be used for political purposes.

Members of the U.S. military are barred from wearing uniforms to campaign events.

And government resources, generally, cannot be used for a candidate’s re-election, which includes military bands.

But still, as The Washington Post reported, the United States Marine Band serenaded Trump supporters at the White House Saturday, playing – for instance – ‘America’ from ‘West Side Story.’

A spokesman for the Marine Corps told The Post that the band’s performance was above board because the White House had said the event wasn’t political.

‘The United States Marine Band provided musical support for the Peaceful Protest for Law and Order event, an official event on the South Lawn of the White House,’ Capt. Joseph Butterfield told the paper. ‘All taking for U.S. Marine Band support at the White House, including for this event, is generated by the White House Militar Office.’

White House spokesman Judd Deere told The Post that, ‘The event yesterday was an official White House event and was conducted in compliance with the Hatch Act.’

The Hatch Act prohibits federal employees from engaging in political activity while on the job. The president and vice president are exempt, but are barred from forcing federal employees into engaging in political activity.

The Lincoln Project’s Senior Advisor for Veterans Affairs Fred Wellman noticed the band playing and tweeted angrily about it Saturday, calling the rally ‘illegal.’

The Lincoln Project is a group of anti-Trump Republicans.

Besides the MAGA hats, supporters at the Saturday event sported ‘Blexit’ t-shirts, which encourage Black Americans to leave the Democratic Party. It’s a movement jumpstarted by conservative pundit Candace Owens.

‘Trump has dirtied the Presidency,’ Wellman tweeted, sharing an image where he circled the Marine Band. ‘Kick his lying a** out ouf our house!’

The president was criticized earlier this year for giving his Republican National Convention speech on the South Lawn, due to the coronavirus crisis.

A week earlier, Democrats had received criticism when two uniformed soldiers from American Samoa appeared as the party performed a virtual roll call vote around the nation.