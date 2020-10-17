Donald Trump jokes he ‘will leave the country’ if he doesn’t win the election

Donald Trump has vowed to ‘leave the country’ if he doesn’t win the election because he won’t ‘feel so good’ losing to ‘the worst candidate in the history of politics’.

The president joked to the packed crowd at his Georgia rally Friday night that he may resort to drastic action if the American public don’t vote him in for a second term.

His comments come as musicians Bruce Springsteen and Tommy Lee swore to do the opposite – and leave America if Trump is reelected.

Trump is currently trailing Biden in the most recent polls and Georgia is now a key battleground state with less than three weeks to go to election day.

‘I shouldn’t joke because you know what? Running against the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics puts pressure on me,’ Trump told the crowd of supporters in Georgia Friday night.

He asked the audience what he should do if he ‘lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics’.

‘Could you imagine if I lose? My whole life, what am I going to do?’ he asked.

‘I’m going to say ‘I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics.’ I’m not going to feel so good.’

He added: ‘Maybe I’ll have to leave the country? I don’t know.’

The Lincoln Project, the anti-Trump political action group co-founded by George Conway, husband of former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, jumped on his claim sharing footage of his statement and asking: ‘Promise?’

Several other social media users were quick to comment on Trump’s joke, with some critics bidding him farewell while others questioned where would be his country of choice.

Former US attorney Preet Bharara, who was dismissed in 2017 by the Trump administration when Barack Obama-era attorneys were told to resign, shared a link to footage of Trump’s comments and wrote: ‘hold the tape’.

‘Is that a promise… because we’ll hold you to it?’ another person tweeted alongside a meme of a crowd cheering.

Others debated which country Trump would relocate to with many musing he would opt for a country he couldn’t be extradited from back to the US on any charges.

‘What is the Trumpiest country that isn’t America? Obviously Trump is just doing a comedy routine here and doesn’t mean it, but I love imagine him running a government in exile somewhere,’ one person tweeted.

‘Trump says he may leave the US if he loses and I’ll bet you a million dollars it will be to a country with which we do not have an extradition treaty,’ another wrote.

Others suggested Russia would be his first choice in reference to his apparent ties to Moscow.

‘Trump says he may leave US if he loses. Great. But who will take him? Of course: Putin will welcome him. He likes useful idiots,’ one person tweeted.

Meanwhile, Trump critics including music stars Bruce Springsteen and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee have also vowed drastic action depending on the outcome of the November 3 election.

Springsteen, 71, a longtime critic of the president, said he would be ‘on the next plane’ to Australia if trump secured another term in the White House.

‘If Trump is re-elected – which he will not be; I’m predicting right now he’s gonna lose – if by some happenstance he should be, I’ll see you on the next plane,’ he said in a virtual press conference Wednesday.

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee also said he would flee America and move to Europe if Trump secures another term.

Lee told The Big Issue magazine he would relocate to his native Greece rather than face four more years with Trump as president.

‘Dude, I swear to god if that happens then I’m coming over to visit the UK,’ he said.

‘I’m out of here. I’ll go back to my motherland, go back to Greece and get a house on one of the islands.’

Trump headed to Georgia Friday night as he returned to the campaign trail this week following his diagnosis and four-day stint in hospital with COVID-19.

Georgia has become a key swing state with Republicans winning in 2016 but Biden currently winning the state in polls.

The president took the opportunity on stage to blast his Democrat rival Biden as well as his 2016 competitor Hillary Clinton.

‘Lock him up. You should lock them up,’ Trump told the crowd.

‘Lock up the Bidens. Lock up Hillary. Lock ‘em up!’

Trump laid in to Biden about the explosive New York Post story this week about emails allegedly leaked from his son Hunter’s laptop.

The story alleges Biden met with Ukrainian businessman Vadym Pozharskyi in 2015 when the businessman was paying his son Hunter $50,000-a-month.

Months later, Biden – then Vice President – pressured Ukrainian officials into firing a prosecutor who was investigating Pozharskyi.

The first emails were released by the New York Post on Wednesday.

The historically Conservative outlet got the emails from Rudy Giuliani, one of Trump’s closest aides who has also been accused of working with a Russian agent.

The Post first learned of the emails from Steve Bannon, Donald Trump‘s former aide and one of the key players in the president’s 2016 White House campaign, who was arrested in August over a massive alleged fraud scheme to swindle hundreds of thousands of dollars out of donors to pay to build a section of border wall between the US and Mexico.

Biden’s campaign said Wednesday a meeting with Pozharskyi was not in his official schedule.

A second trove of emails was released Thursday suggesting Hunter pursued deals with a major Chinese energy company including one that would be ‘interesting for me and my family’.

On Thursday, the Washington Post claimed the White House was warned last year that Giuliani could be used to spread Russian misinformation.

Trump slammed Biden over the emails calling him ‘corrupt’.

‘That Biden family is corrupt. It’s a corrupt family,’ he said.

‘These are a bunch of bad people.’

He compared the email revelations to the Hillary Clinton email scandal in 2016 that led to releases from former Rep. Anthony Weiner’s laptop – and which many believe swayed the election in Trump’s favor.

‘Between Anthony Weiner’s laptop and this laptop, these are two beauties,’ Trump said.

‘I think this one could be worse than the Weiner laptop.’

Trump’s warm-up act Senator David Perdue – who Ivanka Trump met earlier this week – faced criticism for what many blasted as an intentional mispronunciation of Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ name.

‘Kamala, Kamala, Kamala-mala-mala-mala. I don’t know. Whatever,’ Perdue said.

Perdue’s rival John Osoff rewteeted a clip and wrote: ‘My opponent, GOP Sen. David Perdue of anti-Semitic attack ad infamy, just mocked Sen. Harris’ name as “Kamala-mala-mala-whatever” at a Trump rally. We are so much better than this.’