donald-trump-jr.-says-covid-deaths-‘are-almost-nothing’-on-the-day-nearly-1,000-americans-died

By Lauren Fruen For Dailymail.com

Published: 01:54 EDT, 30 October 2020 | Updated: 02:47 EDT, 30 October 2020

Donald Trump Jr. on Thursday said COVID deaths ‘are almost nothing’ on the day nearly 1,000 Americans died from the virus and as cases hit a record high.

The president’s oldest son told Fox News‘ Laura Ingraham that CNN‘s Sanjay Gupta and those who agree with him are ‘truly morons’ for warning voters who have attended his father’s rallies to quarantine for 14 days.

Daily deaths remain low compared the counts seen in the spring, but are now creeping toward 1,000 a day, with 974 fatalities recorded Thursday, 994 on Wednesday and 985 fatalities reported Tuesday. More than 8 million Americans have tested positive; 228, 647 have died.

Don Jr. said: ‘I put it on my Instagram a couple of days ago, because I went through the CDC, because I kept hearing about new infections. Why are they talking — why aren’t they talking about deaths? Oh, oh! Because the numbers are almost nothing, because we’ve gotten control of thing and we understand how it works.

‘We have the therapeutics to deal with it. If you look at my Instagram, [Covid deaths have] gone to almost nothing. We are outperforming Europe in a positive way. We’ve gotten a hold of it.’

With the presidential election just five days days away, coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all on sharp upward track in the US as the average number of daily infections reached a record high on Wednesday.

According to data through October 28 from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths rose over the past two weeks from 724 to 787.

The president has repeatedly criticized Biden for saying he would follow the scientists and claimed the Democrat would shut the country down.

And Don Jr, added: ‘They want to shutdown the country. Why don’t we shut down for 10 or 15 years, Laura? Why don’t we do that? Your kid can learn from their iPhone.

‘They can go to school on their phone for the next five years. I’m sure that won’t affect their education.’

In a final interjection he said: ‘The rising case numbers are because they’re testing more. They don’t talk about that either.’

Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Adm. Brett Giroir has said: ‘We do believe, and the data show, cases are going up — it’s not just a function of testing.’

The seven-day rolling average number of new daily cases hit a record high of 74,134, according to a DailyMail.com analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. A total of 78,981 new infections were recorded on Wednesday.

Hospitalizations have surged by 52 percent in the past month, with 45,045 people in the US hospitalized as of Wednesday.

That’s the greatest number of people receiving inpatient care for COVID-19 since the July peak of nearly 60,000 hospitalizations.

Health care facilities are near the point of buckling under the burden of these coronavirus patients. Hospitals beds and ICUs are running out in Wisconsin, Colorado and parts of Tennessee, Illinois and Ohio.

Fifteen states have test positive rates of 10 per cent or higher, considered an indicator of widespread transmission. The picture is not all bleak because there are also states that have succeeded in curbing previous surges.

But test positive rates have been rising in 45 states, according to the COVID Tracking Project.