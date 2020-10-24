donald-trump-says-he-now-identifies-as-a-‘non-denominational-christian’

By Rachel Sharp For Dailymail.com

Published: 11:25 EDT, 24 October 2020 | Updated: 11:52 EDT, 24 October 2020

Donald Trump has said he now identifies as a ‘non-denominational Christian’ despite being brought up as a Presbyterian.

The president announced his change in beliefs in an exclusive written interview with Religious News Service but gave no explanation for the sudden transformation.

‘Though I was confirmed at a Presbyterian church as a child, I now consider myself to be a non-denominational Christian,’ Trump told the religious outlet.

He stopped short of describing himself as an evangelical Christian but went on to heap praise on his evangelical advisers for reopening churches despite the pandemic – that has claimed the lives of more than 228,000 Americans – rumbling on.

They ‘are passionate about America’s traditional values and want our churches to be open,’ he said.

‘Thankfully, many great churches are now back open and meeting in person.’

Churches and religious worship events have been hotbeds for the virus.

Just this week it emerged that a ‘superspreader’ event at the United House of Prayer For All People in Charlotte, North Carolina, has been directly linked to over 100 infections and three deaths.

Trump added that evangelicals are ‘amazing people [who] love the USA’.

‘These amazing people love the USA and have a genuine desire to work together for the betterment of all Americans,’ he said.

‘I appreciate their prayers and am encouraged by their great faith.’

Trump said his parents ‘taught me the importance of faith and prayer from a young age’ and that he and First Lady Melania Trump had met with many religious leaders during his time at the White House.

‘Melania and I have gotten to visit some amazing churches and meet with great faith leaders from around the world,’ he said.

He claimed he had regularly joined in virtual prayer services during the pandemic.

‘During the unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak, I tuned into several virtual church services and know that millions of Americans did the same.’

The president went on to credit his faith for his recovery from COVID-19 after he contracted the virus earlier this month following what is now thought to be a Rose Garden ‘superspreader’ event.

Trump was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center for four days where he was plied with supplementary oxygen, Ebola drug Remdesivir, experimental antibody cocktail Regeneron and steroid dexamethasone.

He previously said he ‘felt like Superman’ after taking Regeneron.

Trump told the religious outlet he and Melania ‘felt the prayers of Americans from all across the country – and even around the world’ during his recovery and said ‘there were miracles coming down from heaven.’

Trump’s sudden change in religious identity less than two weeks before the election may come as a surprise to many Americans.

His closer alignment with fundamentalist Christians comes as he hopes to secure votes from white evangelical communities across America – a key group of his supporters who were crucial in helping him secure his first term.

In 2016, the religious group made up around a quarter of all Americans entitled to vote and 81 percent of them voted for Trump, according to The Washington Post.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden continues to lead in the polls, including in several key swing states as the 10-day countdown to election day is now on.

Trump will hold rallies in three critical battleground states Saturday including North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin as he attempts to draw in votes.