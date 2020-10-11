Donald Trump wants Queen to grant 1,000-year lease on US ambassador’s Regent’s Park mansion

Donald Trump is lobbying for the Queen to extend the Crown Estate lease on the U.S. Ambassador’s residence in Regent’s Park as part of the UK-US trade deal, sources say.

The U.S lease on Winfield House has been in place since 1955 but is set to expire in 2053, with Trump angling for a 999-year extension to be put in place, reports The Times.

The 35-room neo-Georgian mansion boasts a 12.5 acre garden in prime central London and could be among the most expensive homes in the city, with the second largest garden after Buckingham Palace.

The U.S lease on Winfield House, north-west side of Regent’s Park, central London, has been in place since 1955 but is set to expire in 2053

Housing U.S. presidents and ambassadors the gold gilded interiors of Winfield House are suggested to remind Trump of home, his penthouse in Trump Tower, New York.

Now the former New York property developer is expected to ask for the inclusion of the residence’s lease in a UK-US trade deal, with his billionare friend and current U.S ambassador to London, Woody Johnson, recently raising the issue in a meeting with UK officials.

The source told The Times: ‘Johnson could talk of little else’.

U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Winfield House, residence of the US Ambassador Woody Johnson, left, July 13, 2018 in London

Huge crowds there to see President Trump gather outside Winfield House, the historic London residence that always houses the US Ambassador

U.S President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stand with American Ambassador to the United Kingdom Woody Johnson and his wife Suzanne Ircha at Winfield House, Jul 2018

Although the property is not for sale, it could fetch well into the hundreds of millions – especially with it’s attached history – a nearby 45-room Kensington mansion sold to Hong Kong billionaire, Cheung Chung-kiu, for for £210m earlier this year.

The house has been visited by many a famous face and president, including Donald Trump and family in June of last year, The Royal Family, President George Bush, President Barack Obama, President Mikhail Gorbachev, Winston Churchill and so on.

A source close to Liz Truss, Secretary of State for International Trade, said the matter was yet to be formally raised, reports The Times.

The palatial manor house, pictured in 2015, was built by American socialite Barbara Hutton, who was married to Cary Grant between 1942 and 1945

Its 12 acre grounds means it has second largest private garden in central London – after Buckingham Palace

A spokesman for the US embassy told The Times: ‘We look forward to continuing the long-standing traditions of Winfield House as the official residence of the ambassador to the Court of St James’s.’

After initially talking up the possibility of a UK-US trade deal this year – with Downing Street and the White House aiming to finalise a deal before Donald Trump sought re-election – Number 10 has since said it would not commit to a specific timetable for the talks to conclude, instead saying the aim is to strike a deal ‘as soon as we can’.

A spokesperson on behalf of The Crown Estate said: ‘Winfield House in Regent’s Park has been the residency of the US Ambassador for many years and we greatly value this longstanding relationship.

‘As with any lease, it is commercially confidential and we therefore do no not comment on speculation.’

MailOnline has contacted Liz Truss and The U.S Embassy for comment.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

First Lady Melania Trump, Suzanne Ircha, wife of the US Ambassador to London and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall smile as they attend a dinner at Winfield House, June 04, 2019

Melania Trump, right, with Suzanne Ircha, wife of the American Ambassador to the UK at Winfield House

The dining room at Winfield House set for a dinner for President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, June 4, 2019