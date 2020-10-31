World News Don’t Fool Yourself. Trump Is Not an Aberration. By Jamelle Bouie 55 seconds ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 Many of the worst things the president has said and done were said and done by his predecessors. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments