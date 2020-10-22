don’t-give-up,-ipob-urges-demonstrators

Lawyers promise Imo campaigners free legal services as Ilorin monarch seeks truce

Following the unleashing of armed soldiers on the peaceful EndSARS protesters, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has told the demonstrators not to be deterred by efforts by governments to halt the protests.

IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, stated yesterday that the protest was not only against the police and bad governance but also to free Nigerians from bondage and Fulani subjugation.

“As this struggle to free Nigerians from bondage and Fulani subjugation gets to its crucial stage, IPOB led by Nnamdi Kanu urges the #EndSARS protesters not to give up,” he said.

The group called on all revolutionists to organise themselves together and bring down every property belonging to a former governor and other “wicked politicians” whom it accused of aiding the killing of peaceful protesters.

Meanwhile, the 24-hour curfew imposed on Aba and Umuahia in Abia State by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has taken effect, but people were still seen along the streets of Umuahia.

IN Imo State, some legal practitioners have volunteered free legal services to persons unlawfully detained or harassed by security agencies in the course of the protest.

This followed reports that some protesters were arrested and detained by the police. Former chairman of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Owerri branch, Lawrence Nwakaeti, and human rights activist, Kissinger Ikeokwu, described the protest as a silent revolution against impunity in the security system and bad governance in the country.

BUT the Chairman of Kwara State Traditional Council and Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, yesterday appealed for an end to the protests, assuring them of governments’ readiness to address their grievances.

Gambari, in a statement yesterday in Ilorin on behalf of the council, noted that unabated protests could be catastrophic to the nation.

“On behalf of the traditional rulers of Kwara State, I appeal to EndSARS protesters to be mindful of the consequences of their continuous and unabated acts.

“As citizens of Nigeria, the protesters are at liberty to air their grievances against the government in a legitimate and organised way, but they should have the interest of the country at heart by conducting themselves peacefully,” he said.