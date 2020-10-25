don’t-incite-ethnic-crisis,-ogun-govt-warns-groups

A file photo of Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun. Photo: [email protected]

The Ogun State Government has warned groups against insightful and provocative statements capable of causing an ethnic crisis in the state.

This is according to a statement issued on Sunday by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Kunle Somorin.

Somorin noted that the warning is sequel to video clips, making the rounds on the social media posted by certain individuals and groups to the effect that some ethnic groups should leave the South-West region within 48 hours.

The governor’s spokesman advised those concerned to “desist from heating up the polity, fanning the ember of discord among ethnic groups in the state.”

For Somorin, the state government considers such pronouncements unfortunate, provocative, reckless and irresponsible.

“Ogun will remain home to all Nigerians and foreigners who have legitimate reasons to live, work, visit or do business here. We shall also protect their lives and properties and look after their wellness, welfare and wellbeing,” he said.

“It is a well-known fact that Yoruba, especially of Ogun state extraction, are cosmopolitan, urbane and too civilized to discriminate against people on account of their ethnic origin, religion or circumstances of birth.

“These unpatriotic individuals neither represent the views of the Yoruba race that is reputed to be accommodating, tolerant and hospitable. They are definitely not speaking for the Yoruba and the good people of Ogun state.

“We advise that rather than dissipating energies on divisive ventures, YYF and their ilk should deploy more time and resources to support causes that promote Nigeria’s unity especially good inter and intra ethnic relations within the context of our unity in diversity.”

Somorin explained that security agents have been put on red alert to be more vigilant, apprehend and deal decisively with people disguising as promoters of self-serving Yoruba agenda.