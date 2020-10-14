Don’t lose the battle, Bello urges youths

Our Reporter

KOGI State Governor Yahaya Bello has raised concerns over violence witnessed across the country in the ongoing #EndSARS protests by youths. He called on the youths to sheathe their swords.

Bello, who made the call in a broadcast to the youths on the ongoing protests for reforms in the Police Force, said Nigerian youths have already won the war but should not allow themselves to lose the battle ultimately.

The governor said he was concerned over the manner the protests which began on a peaceful note were now been infiltrated by criminal elements, engaging in the destruction of public facilities.

He said the youths had been heard loudly through the protests, which had prompted President Muhammadu Buhari to disband the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and promised far-reaching reforms in the Police Force.

Bello said it was time protesting youths across the country cease action and explore other means of making their views known to authorities without necessarily causing security breaches.

Read Also: Shaffy Bello turns 50

“I and many people of goodwill who have stood with this cause are understandably pained by the needless and violent escalation we witnessed in several places on Tuesday.

“We are now concerned that what has been a generally peaceful citizens’ protest is now threatening to dissolve into mindless attacks on government facilities and running battles with the Police.

“I hold the opinion that you have won a battle, and I must now urge you not to lose the war. Protesters have a tangible and moral victory in the bag, and it is wisdom to safeguard it.”