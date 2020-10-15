Don’t politicise #EndSARS protests, says APC

By Emmanuel Oladesu, Deputy Editor

Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) has flayed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for politicising the on-going #EndSARS protests in the state.

Its Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, said in a statement the attempt by the opposition party to wipe up sentiment against the Lagos State government is irresponsible.

He said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, had identified with the protests by taking turns to address the protesters.

Oladejo said: “The governor, in keeping with his promise, went ahead to present the terms of the resolution of the crisis to President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

“In addition, the state government ensured that all the protesters arrested were released.

It is worthy of note that the most important responsibility of any worthwhile government is the protection of the lives and property of the citizens as guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution.

“The #ENDSARS protest seeks to enforce this provision within the ambit of the citizens’ fundamental human right to life and dignity.

“As a party, we’re all concerned about the incessant incidents of police brutality which largely remain unchecked. There’s no doubt that no one is immuned against the lawlessness of a police force trained and sustained by the tax payers money.”

He added: “However, the recent turn of events at the protest today gives serious cause for concern. The attack launched by hoodlums on armless and peaceful protesters was in bad taste.

“The attempt in the social media, sponsored by the opposition PDP, to hold the state government responsible is to say the least, the height of bitter politics.

“However, our investigation has revealed that the PDP would like to take advantage of the spate of protest to cause mayhem because of the October by-elections in the Lagos East Senatorial district.

“Our intelligence has revealed the plans to unleash further attacks on the protesters especially in the Kosofe Local Government in the days ahead.

“As the ruling party, we’re mindful of our role to support the government especially as regards the citizens’ rights and the delivery of our electoral promises.

“We wish to call on law enforcement agencies to be alive to their responsibility to protect the citizens of the state from any untoward development that can disrupt our peaceful co-existence.

“By the same token, the opposition party will be well counseled to revert to issue based campaign that will make for healthy politicking.”