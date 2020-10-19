Door ‘still ajar’ for EU trade talks, says UK

The door is “still ajar” for talks with the European Union (EU) over a post-Brexit trade deal but only if it moves ground in key areas, United Kingdom (UK) Cabinet Minister Michael Gove has said.

Negotiations between the UK and the EU have stalled amid disagreements over fishing access and competition issues.

The cabinet minister told the BBC that the EU must speed up the negotiating process and offer the UK better terms.

The EU has said it is prepared to “intensify” talks but it would not agree a deal at “any price”.

It comes as the CBI and other business organisations urged the UK government to focus on bridging its differences with the EU, saying a deal was vital to help the post-Covid recovery.

They warned that uncertainty about the UK’s future trading relationship with its largest market was “chipping away at business resilience” at a time when many firms were being battered by coronavirus.

Downing Street said on Friday that official negotiations over a future economic partnership were “over” and the UK should “get ready” to trade with the EU from January 1 without a specific agreement.

Boris Johnson has accused the EU of resisting the UK’s preferred outcome of a deal based on the one the bloc has with Canada.

The prime minister has said the UK should now be prepared for the alternative of a much more limited relationship, based on the EU’s existing arrangements with Australia.

However, this would see tariffs applied on goods crossing the channel once the UK leaves the EU’s single market at the end of the year, pushing up the cost of imports and exports.

The EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, is due in London for talks with his counterpart, David Frost, today, but the UK said this would be pointless without a fundamental change in direction from the bloc.

Gove told the BBC’s Andrew Marr that the EU “effectively ended the current round of talks” when its 27 leaders met in Brussels on Thursday to take stock of progress and said more was required from the UK.

“It was the case we were making progress but then the EU retreated from that,” he said.

“We have drawn the conclusion that unless their approach changes, they are not interested and they have in effect drawn stumps.”

Johnson previously indicated that the UK would walk away from the talks unless EU leaders agreed an outline deal at last week’s summit in Brussels.