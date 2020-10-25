doris-okorie:-the-many-influences-in-my-movies-career

Doris Okorie is a writer and Nollywood actress who has participated in movies and a number of series. During the recent COVID-19 pandemic, she took interest in the increasing rape trends , did a research and worked on a production, she is so passionate about.

HOW did you get into acting?

My ex- boyfriend actually suggested that since I was so dramatic, that I should go for an audition. He actually helped me to find the audition, took me to the audition and even paid for my first pictures . That was how I started.

Tell us about the experience at your first audition?

My first audition was in Surulere, Lagos and it was okay. When I got there, there was a crowd and I didn’t know what was going on. I didn’t know that you were supposed to get there, write your name , have a picture or headshot. I didn’t know any of those things. My friend just dropped me off and I found my way basically. And then, I was told to wait behind after my audition. And waiting behind is like the next stage and that really encouraged me to go for more auditions.

What are some of the memorable experience in the sector?

There are a lot of memorable experiences. Recently, I just finished working on a project with Tomboy and it was awesome. Everybody on that set was awesome. I love the character, I really cannot wait for you guys to see this one. It was actually quite amazing. Then I got to work with my idol, Nse and it was quite a memorable experience.

Tell us about some of the movies you did recently?

I just recently finished a project called, ‘The Wait’, You guys actually have to wait for this one. It is an amazing project. I also did a couple of Series but the coronavirus is making things pretty slow. Of course, there are other things to come but COVID is just making everything difficult. Of course, my project called ‘The Wait’ by Tolu Turner is great inspiration for me.

If you had to advise young people who would like to come into the sector, what would you tell them?

I would tell them, don’t be too eager, know what you want and stand by the truth.

Don’t let anyone try to sway you. Don’t let anyone try to cheat you. Know your rights, but you don’t have to be aggressive or rude when you are communicating your rights. It is also important to know your worth, know why you are here. You must know why you want to be here because people join different sectors for the wrong reasons. So, know why you want to be here and share the problems. You can also reach out to the older people in the industry. You have to know how to handle things as an adult basically.

What are some of the changes that you will like to see in the sector?

I would like to see better treatment to talents, better pay and like I said Royalties have to be implemented. That would be good for everyone. And of course, better stories. We have good stories but they could be better. Just better treatment of the people in the industry, whether behind the camera or in front of the camera.

What is your assessment of the sector?

The sector is okay. It could be much better and you hear stories of Sex for roles and stuffs like that. That has never happened to me.

I am not saying it is not happening but like I said before, if there are proper labour structures, things would move smoothly. People would not owe you money for months. I know people who have been owing me money for two years, for one thing or the other.

So, to assess the sector , I would say that it is not bad, and it is not good either. It is just in between. We are struggling basically but we can do better.

What are the things that you won’t do in the name of fashion?

Well, I won’t wear something that looks like underwear, and just walk around and say it is fashion.

No! Even if I cannot define my style, I am quite chic. I won’t be seen to be wearing a see through , when my bra is blue and the outfit is something else. I wouldn’t be caught dressed like that.

What would you consider as the turning point in your career?

The turning point in my career is not here yet..This is because my aspirations are really high. I don’t agree that it is here but it is really coming.

Who or what would you consider as the greatest influence in your career?

The greatest influencer of my career is funny but it is Tchidi Chikere. I have watched his movies as a kid and that is how I know that this is an interesting career. Watching old movies, movies that I can’t even remember the names. But when you are watching stuff on satellite and you press information, you will see who the producer or director is on the screen at the end. And I took note of Tchidi Chiikere and that really drove me to say that this is interesting content and actors.

And when he worked with Nse,it was just like magic to me. So, he influenced my career a great deal.His stories are so touching. And of course, Nse, watching her all through. Then of course, we have Emem Isong. I am not just the kind of actor who just watch actors. The person who produces, directs or puts together the story, all influence me and Tchidi Chikere, Emem Isong, Nse and of course, recently we have Kemi Adetiba, who is killing the game. We also have Mo’ Abudu finishing the game. So, this are people who have influenced me and are still influencing me.

Tell us more about the people you admire in the sector?

I love Nse, she inspires me and I got to work with her a couple of months ago. It was like a dream come true. I admire that lady and I call her, the acting god. I was so inspired by her that my project in university was inspired by the movies she had done. I also admire Mercy Johnson and Genevieve Nnaji.

What type of books do you like to read?

I like to read all types of books. I have a library in my house and I was talking to my friend the other day about a book called Nectar. It was a ridiculous book. I first read it as a teenager but I didn’t understand it. So, I had to look for that book and I read it again.I studied English and majored in Literature. So, I have all the Chinua Achebe’s, Chima Amanda and all the books from Shakespeare. At the same time, I read novels. I read, a Female writer that I really like.

She is an amazing writer. She has romance but it is mixed with essentials of witchcraft. I love to write. I love to read..I haven’t read in a long time because of work..But I love to read, research and find new things.I also love to watch movies. I am a movies person and I can be in my house for a whole week. But there must be food sha. I am a screen writer and I just love everything creative basically.

What is your definition of style?

I really cannot pinpoint my personal style. It depends on the when, where and how I feel. If it evening, then I fix the look. Or if I want to step out casually, then I do just that.

What inspires the things that you do?

I wouldn’t say that there is anything in particular that inspires me. Things, people and situations all inspire me. For instance, a couple of months ago, I had written and produced a story on rape. This is because during the lockdown, the number of rape cases had risen. The rape news that we were getting were in a hundred folds and so I decided to do something. So, I would day that there is nothing in particular but a variety of things. It could be a situation, a person I had just seen or just how I feel. So, I really cannot pinpoint one thing that inspires me anything, a cough, sneeze and everything that happens around me inspires me.

If you could change something in the industry with a magic wand ,what would it be?

I would like to change the labour laws in the industry. We do not have a strong sector that guides actors, writers and producers. So, I will change the laws or at least set up proper labour laws for the industry. And of course, there is also the issue of royalties in the industry. It is quite sad. You shoot something and you get paid. They will tell you that it is not a big budget. But at the end of the day, it looks really good and they sell it off for millions of naira and you don’t get royalties for that. So, if there is anything I want changed in the industry, it is proper labour laws and royalties.