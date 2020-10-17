Double celebration in Elegushi’s household

Olushola Victor

THE Elegushi royal family in Lagos are in a celebratory mood at the moment. Aside the colourful 50th birthday celebration of Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofi Elegushi, Oloori Sekinat Elegushi has also unveiled her magnificent event center, The Monarch.

The commissioner, who is the elder brother of Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi of Ikateland, engaged Mayegun Wasiu Ayinde for the big day and it turned out to be a great night.

All through the celebration, Prince Anofi was surrounded by his family members and friends, including Oba Elegushi and his pretty wife.

The birthday ceremony served as a milestone as it was the first event held at The Monarch, an event center which sits on over a 10,000sqm of land with over 500-capacity car park. It was also the first high society party for Oba Gbolahan Lawal of Iruland, who has close ties with the Elegushis.

Born on October 11, 1970, Prince Anofi has built a name for himself both in politics and business. After his secondary education, his quest for knowledge inspired him to enroll at the Modern Institute of Technology, an affiliate of City & Guilds of London 1997 and in 2002 got a diploma certificate in Mechanical Engineering from the Lagos State Polytechnic. He also holds a PGD in Strategic Management and Leadership from the Metropolitan School of Business and Management, United Kingdom in 2016 and pursuing a Master’s of Business Administration (MBA) at the Anglia Ruskin University, Chelmsford, in the UK as well.