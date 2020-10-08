Dr. Anthony Fauci reveals his daughters won’t visit him for Thanksgiving due to the pandemic

By Marlene Lenthang For Dailymail.com

Published: 10:22 EDT, 8 October 2020 | Updated: 10:55 EDT, 8 October 2020

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s children say they won’t spent Thanksgiving with him this year due to coronavirus concerns.

The nation’s top infectious disease expert Fauci revealed Tuesday this year’s holidays will look different and his whole family won’t be together.

‘I have three daughters in three disparate parts of the country….who we don’t see very often. We would love for them to come home for Thanksgiving,’ he said during a webinar hosted by American University’s Kennedy Political Union on Tuesday.

His daughters, who range in age from 28 to 34, told their 79-year-old father they didn’t want to take a risk and travel to their parents for fear they could catch COVID-19 and infect them.

‘Dad, you know you’re a young vigorous guy. But you’re 79 years old,’ Fauci recalled his daughters saying, noting they’d all be traveling from different cities with infections.

‘We would love to be with you, but you know what we want you to do, we want you and mommy to have a nice quiet dinner, maybe have a neighbor next door that always comes over the house that you know is negative, and we’ll send our love via Zoom,’ he added to webinar host American University President Sylvia M. Burwell.

‘So we decided to make it a very, very closed family type of thing. I’m not going to criticize people who do it different. But look at the individual situation in your own family and make a decision that way,’ Fauci advised.

Fauci married fellow doctor and HIV/AIDs expert Christine Grady in 1985 and they share three daughters – Megan, Jennifer and Alison.

Jennifer Fauci, 34, is Fauci’s oldest daughter. She studied at Harvard University and earned a master’s degree in developmental and child psychology from Columbia University in 2013 and works from Cambridge Health Alliance in Massachusetts.

Megan Fauci graduated from Johns Hopkins University and teaches elementary school in New Orleans.

Left to right: Christine Grady and Megan, Alison, Anthony and Jennifer Fauci above in the 1990s

Alison Fauci, 28, graduated from Stanford University and works as a software engineer for Twitter in the Bay Area of California.

With the holidays coming up there are concerns that family gatherings for Thanksgiving and Christmas could lead to a spread of COVID-19 infections.

Fauci and other public health experts have said there’s no clear answer over whether family gatherings are advisable or not, but Fauci says to assess the risks in each family and make a decide based on those risks.

Today there are more than seven million cases of COVID-19 in the US and there have been more than 211,000 virus-related deaths.