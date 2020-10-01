Dr. Dre will NOT have to pay $6.5M estranged wife Nicole requested for legal and living expenses

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com

Published: 17:28 EDT, 1 October 2020 | Updated: 18:39 EDT, 1 October 2020

Dr. Dre will not have to pay estranged wife Nicole Young $6.5 million in expenses related to their split, a Los Angeles judge ruled Thursday in a hearing on the matter.

Nicole Young had requested Dr. Dre pony up $5 million for lawyers fees and $1.5 in incidental expenses, according to TMZ, including security, as her legal team said she’s been threatened amid the split.

On Thursday, the judge dismissed her request, noting that she had previously fired a security detail the rapper had hired for her, the outlet reported.

The latest: Dr. Dre will not have to pay estranged wife Nicole Young $6.5 million in expenses related to their split, a Los Angeles judge ruled Thursday in a hearing on the matter. The former couple was snapped in 2018 in London

Nicole’s legal team argued that Dr. Dre was using the detail as a means to control her – as the guards answered to him – and that she wanted to hire different people.

Laura Wasser, lawyer for the rapper-turned-headphones mogul, said that the rapper is fine with contributing for her expenses, including a security detail.

Nicole’s legal team was rejected in their request to have a January hearing – about whether he would pay her $5 million of court expenses – moved up to this year, TMZ reported.

The judge said this case did not appear to be critical in terms of the presence of domestic violence, and that if she felt her life was in danger, she should file for a restraining order from the rapper.

Details: Nicole’s legal team argued that Dr. Dre was using the detail as a means to control her – as the guards answered to him – and that she wanted to hire different people

Wealthy: The rapper has a net worth of around $800 million. He was snapped in LA in 2018

The Been There, Done That artist earlier this week rejected his estranged wife’s request he pay $2 million in monthly spousal support expenses, according to the outlet, citing the contributions he’s made and continues to make.

‘This all seems like the wrath of an angry person being exacerbated by opportunistic lawyers,’ the Next Episode artist said, according to the outlet.

The Beats Electronics founder noted that he owns their Malibu mansion where Nicole continues to reside, and has his personal chef prepare meals which his security detail delivers multiple times weekly.

The former N.W.A. member also said that her legal team in two months have taken in expenses eclipsing the average income for a Los Angeles resident over the course of an entire year. Dr. Dre said that he also pays the expenses for Nicole’s AmEx Centurion Black Card, which Nicole charges between $150,000-$350,000 monthly.

Split: Young filed for divorce from The Next Episode artist earlier this summer after 24 years of marriage

Young filed for divorce from The Next Episode artist earlier this summer after 24 years of marriage, as they share two children – son Truice Young, 23 and daughter Truly Young, 19.

The Been There, Done That artist and Young have been at odds over a prenuptial agreement, according to the outlet.

Nicole, who was previously wed to NBA player Sedale Threatt, said she initially signed one, but Dr. Dre later destroyed it during the better times in the marriage.

The Beats Electronics founder in court docs has claimed full possession over the family’s $1 billion and property, leading Young to request $1 million to ‘maintain the financial status quo.’