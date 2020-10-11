Drake Lends Support To #EndSARS Protest

Drake | Image: Getty

Multi-award winning rapper and singer Drake has joined a growing list of international celebrities raising awareness about the ongoing #EndSARS protest in Nigeria.

Drake today in an update on his Instagram Story reposted an #EndSARS post from Grace Ladoja, the Nigerian-British talent manager and socialist who is best known for being Skepta’s manager.

“Pls check this post from my family for the info @graceladoja,” Drake captioned the post along with a Nigerian flag emoji.

Drake shares #EndSARS flyer in Instagram | Image: Instagram/champagnepapi

The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) is a branch of the Nigeria Police Force under the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID). The squad deals with crimes associated with armed robbery, car snatching, kidnapping, cattle rustling, and crimes associated with firearms. However, the squad has been blighted by accusations of kidnapping, murder, theft, rape, torture, unlawful arrests, high-handedness, humiliation, unlawful detention, extrajudicial killings, and extortion.

Drake is among the world’s best-selling music artists, with over 170 million records sold, Drake is ranked as the world’s highest-certified digital singles artist by the RIAA. He has won four Grammy Awards, six American Music Awards, a record 27 Billboard Music Awards, two Brit Awards and three Juno Awards.

Drake also holds several Billboard chart records which include, the most top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, the most charted songs (209) of any artists ever on the Billboard Hot 100 amongst others. He also has the most number-one singles on the Hot Rap Songs, Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay and Rhythmic Charts.

Other international celebrities that have also reacted or spoken out in support of the #EndSARS protest include Cardi B, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Trey Songz, Big Sean, John Boyega, Chance The Rapper amongst others.

Read More:



Black Lives Matter Voices Solidarity With #EndSARS Protests



Trey Songz, Big Sean, John Boyega And Other International Celebrities Voice Support For #EndSARS Protest