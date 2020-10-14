Drew Uyi hails Antetokounmpo brothers over NBA honours

From left— Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Drew Uyi and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

FA-licensed football agent and international brand expert, Drew Uyi, has doffed his hat in celebration of Kostas Antetokounmpo and Giannis Antetokounmpo for the double NBA honours both brothers won in the just-concluded NBA 2020 season.

Kostas Ndubuisi Antetokounmpo, the 22-year old Greek-born Nigerian professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers, during the week, won the NBA finals title with Lakers, who defeated Miami Heat 4-2 in the series final.

He played college basketball for the Dayton Flyers.

His 25-year old elder brother, Giannis Sina Ugo Antetokounmpo, a power forward for the Milwaukee Bucks, was named the NBA Most Valuable Player for the just-concluded season.

Named the Greek Freak, Giannis ended the 2019–2020 NBA regular season with the highest player efficiency rating in NBA history and this season, won a second straight NBA Most Valuable Player award, beating LeBron James to the second position.

Gianni scooped 85 of a possible 101 first-place votes, with LeBron James receiving the remaining 16.

Their parents, Veronica and Charles Adetokunbo (Antetokounmpo), immigrated to Greece after leaving Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, in the early 1990s. Their father, Charles Adetokunbo is from Ondo State.

Speaking on the double NBA honours bagged by the Antetokounmpo brothers, UK-based international sports expert, Drew Uyi, said they have brought honour and glory to Nigeria.

According to Drew Uyi, ”the Antetokounmpo brothers, Giannis and Kostas have done well for themselves, their teams, their families and their countries, Greece and Nigeria.

”It is so amazing and remarkable that in one NBA season, two brothers with Nigerian heritage won the two most important awards in NBA: the championship title and the most valuable player of the season.

“They have distinguished themselves as hallmarks of excellence and we can only just celebrate these great compatriots,” added Drew Uyi.

He urged Nigerian youths at home and in the Diaspora to draw inspiration from the success stories of the Antetokounmpo brothers and write their names in gold in the sands of time.

VANGUARD